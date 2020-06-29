Falcon Report
Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

Chris Vinel

Michael Vick’s career split into two nearly equal parts.

He revolutionized the quarterback position during his six years with the Atlanta Falcons.

Then, after spending 18 months in prison for dogfighting, he set the NFL ablaze again.

He returned to football with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, won the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year award and ultimately tacked seven seasons with three teams onto his career.

Now, looking back on his glory days after his 40th birthday Friday, which Vick was better?

VICK AS A PASSER

This category is actually pretty clear-cut. Vick enjoyed much more success as a passer after joining the Eagles.

Despite all his highlights and accolades with Atlanta, he wasn’t a great drop-back quarterback.

With the Falcons, he never threw for more than 3,000 yards in a single season. He tossed 20 touchdowns only once. His completion percentage for those six seasons sat at a measly 53.8%.

Then, Andy Reid got a hold of him.

Vick, in five seasons with Philadelphia, bumped his completion percentage to 59.5%, set a career high in touchdowns in a single season (21) and eclipsed 3,000 passing yards twice. His yards per passing attempt also rose a full yard, from 6.7 to 7.7, and his interception rate dropped half a percentage point.

VICK AS A RUNNER

Younger Vick gets the nod here, but it’s closer than the passing debate.

In Atlanta, he ran right into the record books as the first quarterback ever to gain 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He finished his six seasons with 3,859 total yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground compared to 1,998 yards and 15 scores with the Eagles.

But in Philadelphia, he hadn’t lost much of his speed. He simply suffered because of less volume.

As a Falcon, he experienced four seasons of more than 100 carries but had only one as an Eagle. He attempted 231 more carries in Atlanta than Philadelphia.

His yards per run numbers were similar, as he gained 7.3 yards per attempt with the Falcons and 6.7 yards while wearing green and white.

The longest run of his career — 61 yards — also occurred when Vick played for the Eagles, but his most well-known scamper won Atlanta a 2002 overtime contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

OVERALL

This depends on what you prefer.

Vick made Pro Bowls with each team. He advanced to the playoffs twice with the Falcons and twice with the Eagles. He electrified fans in both cities.

If you want a legitimate NFL thrower, take Philly Vick. If you want a highlight reel with legs and an athlete like no one had ever seen in the NFL before, pick Atlanta Vick.

You can’t go wrong with either. 

