Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Ranked Above Jets' Aaron Rodgers in NFL Top 100 List
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Quarterback Kirk Cousins and right guard Chris Lindstrom rank as the first and fourth highest-paid players on the Atlanta Falcons, respectively, but they've proven to be worth the price tag.
Each summer, the NFL polls players league-wide to assemble a list of the top 100 players. On Monday night, the league released players ranked No. 81-100, and Cousins and Lindstrom were each included.
Cousins slotted in at No. 81, while Lindstrom placed No. 88. Of note, Cousins fell from No. 42 on last season's list, while Lindstrom dropped just one spot from No. 87.
"In a year that saw seven starting quarterbacks sustain season-ending injuries, Cousins appeared in eight games before suffering a torn Achilles," wrote Krissy Hetherington on NFL.com. "The veteran QB finished his final season in Minnesota with 18 touchdowns, 2,331 passing yards and five interceptions before signing a whopping four-year deal with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason. With a new head coach and offensive coordinator behind him (and a rookie QB waiting in the wings), all eyes will be on Cousins this year.
The Falcons will likely have at least one more honoree in safety Jessie Bates III, who earned second-team All-Pro honors in addition to a Pro Bowl nod in 2023, his first year in Atlanta.
Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons this spring, was the highest of three quarterbacks included in Monday night's reveal. The New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers (No. 92) and Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (No. 94) were also listed.
The 35-year-old Cousins started eight games for the Minnesota Vikings last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, putting himself on pace for a career year.
While still finishing his rehab, Cousins wasn't limited during OTAs or minicamp and should be close to a full-go when the Falcons arrive for training camp Wednesday.
Lindstrom, meanwhile, provided an instant return on Atlanta's five-year, $102.5 million investment last spring.
Starting all 16 games in which he played, Lindstrom earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second consecutive season.
Lindstrom, 27, was Pro Football Focus's highest-rated guard in 2023, posting grades of 87.5 as a run blocker and 78.6 as a pass blocker. He allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits and 15 total pressures.
The NFL's reveal of the top 100 players continues Tuesday, filling spots No. 71-80. Names will be released at 12 p.m. ET each day on NFL+.