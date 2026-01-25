Former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Next Offensive Coordinator at Ohio State

The Atlanta Falcons were one of 10 teams in the NFL to make a head coaching change this year when they decided to fire Raheem Morris on the last day of the season and replace him with two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.

While the head coach gets all the press, it also throws dozens of assistant coaches for a loop, as their futures are uncertain as well. The Falcons kept defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but Zac Robinson will be coaching Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

Morris replaced Arthur Smith in 2024, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers as their offensive coordinator. His future was in doubt after long-time head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down.

Smith had gotten several head coach and offensive coordinator interviews across the NFL, including his former Tennessee Titans team, but that job went to former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Today, it was announced by Ian Rapoport that Smith is headed back to college and will be the next offensive coordinator for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"Sources: Steelers OC Arthur Smith is expected to become the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State," Rapoport wrote on X. Smith has received multiple requests for NFL HC and OC interviews this cycle. Smith has engineered multiple top 10 offenses in the NFL, and now he lands in college.

"Arthur Smith now inherits an offense led by Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin and top NFL prospect WR Jeremiah Smith. And adds to OSU’s stacked staff under Ryan Day."

Rapoport highlights Sayin and Smith who are two of the most dynamic players in college football. Ironically, he may find more stability at quarterback and receiver than he was able to muster in his three seasons with the Falcons.

He was the play caller for the Falcons, and in his three seasons, the Falcons finished 29th, 24th, and 17th in total offense and 26th, 15th, and 26th in points.

Smith initially had Matt Ryan as the starter in 2021, but Ryan was traded following an ill-advised courtship of Deshaun Watson, who eventually ended up with the Browns in a historically bad trade.

Julio Jones requested a trade before Smith's first season, and Calvin Ridley walked out on the team twice that same year and was suspended for gambling in Smith's second.

Marcus Mariota started the 2022 season before giving way to third-round pick Desmond Ridder. After Mariota was benched, he went on injured reserve and left the team for good. Ridder started 2023 with high expectations but was benched twice before the Falcons limped to a 7-10 finish. Smith won seven games in each of his three seasons in charge.

Smith was an offensive lineman for the UNC Tar Heels, and it's not out of the question that he's getting a taste of the college game before heading back to Chapel Hill when 73-year-old Bill Belichick is no longer coaching the team. That's a week-by-week watch in 2026 after Belichick's disastrous 4-8 debut in 2025.