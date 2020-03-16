ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Raves have agreed to a trade. The Falcons will send 2020 second and fifth round picks to Baltimore for tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth rounder.

The move fills a hole for Atlanta, who lost Austin Hooper to free agency earlier in the day. The Falcons traded their own 2020 second-round pick, meaning they will now pick 16th and 55th in the first two rounds next month.

It's been a busy morning for Atlanta, who cut Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman and T Sambrailo to start the day. They later released tight end Luke Stocker as well, freeing up nearly $10 million in cap space.

Hurst was the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of South Carolina. Hurst appeared in 28 games for the Ravens in his first two seasons, starting four times. Hurst amassed 43 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns across his two seasons, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. In 2019, Hurst had 30 catches for 349 yards and a pair of scores in the Ravens deep playoff run, playing in all 16 games.

The emergence of rookie Mark Andrews last season, among others, likely made the South Carolina product expendable for Baltimore. With the free agency tampering period in full force, there will be more news to come in the coming hours and days.

The Falcons now have two fourth-round picks instead of two second-round picks, and just addressed the hole left by the loss of Hooper. Hurst and Jaeden Graham should have every chance to earn most of the reps at tight end for the Falcons in 2020, pending further roster moves, of course.