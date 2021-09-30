September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Falcons Fire Scout for Refusing COVID Vaccine

The Atlanta Falcons have fired a scout for refusing COVID Vaccine.
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons were the first team in the NFL to tout a 100-percent vaccination rate among its in-house players and staff, but they have reportedly let go of one of their road scouts for refusing to comply.

Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news on Twitter that Midwest scout Rodrik David was terminated by the Falcons.

"In August, 2021," reads the statement from the Falcons, "the Blank Family of Businesses implemented a new policy mandating that all regular full and part time associates for the Blank Family of Businesses must be vaccinated in order to maintain a safe working environment for all associates."

"Through the months of August and September, the company worked through the process with associates. The vaccination policy will be put in effect during the month of October."

READ MORE: How to Watch Washington at Atlanta

David had been with the Falcons organization for four years. He had joined the club as an intern in 2015 and was hired as a scouting assistant in 2017. He was promoted to pro Scout in 2017.

Recommended Articles

Arthur Blank
Play

Falcons Fire Scout for Refusing Vaccine

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly fired a scout for refusing COVID Vaccine.

5 minutes ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
Play

How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

Latest lines and odds, plus how to watch, listen, livestream the game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.

3 hours ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
Play

NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Ryan Falls

Did the Falcons beat the Giants despite Matt Ryan?

6 hours ago

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has made his vast resources available to be at the forefront of the vaccination push.

Blank worked with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to make Mercedes-Benz Stadium the largest mass vaccination center in the south in March of this year.

The Falcons haven't lost a player to NFL COVID protocols during the regular season this year and enter the game against the Washington Football Team as healthy as they've been since the start of training camp.

Arthur Blank
News

Falcons Fire Scout for Refusing Vaccine

5 minutes ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

3 hours ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
News

NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Ryan Falls

6 hours ago
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

LISTEN: Why Has Falcons' Kyle Pitts Been Quiet So Far?

Sep 29, 2021
Arthur Smith Jason Sudeikis
News

Falcons Coach Channels ‘Ted Lasso’

Sep 29, 2021
Julio Jones Former Atlanta Falcon
News

Former Falcons Julio Jones faces latest Setback

Sep 29, 2021
1B2BC88F-8B1F-46C1-8EBA-D056CE057022
News

BREAKING: Richard Sherman Signs with NFC South Team

Sep 29, 2021
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

Ridley on Growing Pains, Matty Ice and Kyle Pitts

Sep 29, 2021