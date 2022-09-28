Skip to main content

After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons' Patience

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant arrived with immense external expectations, but that wasn't necessarily the case inside the building, at least as it pertained to his rookie season. With three games under his belt in year two, Grant's development-filled first campaign appears to be paying off.

It was 4th-and-18, and the Atlanta Falcons defense needed to make one more play to get the team its first win of the season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, was forced to evade the pocket following pressure from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and uncorked a bullet towards receiver Tyler Lockett.

The pass was caught - but not by Lockett. Instead, it went right into the waiting hands of a jumping Richie Grant, capping off another standout performance from the second-year safety and putting the finishing touches on a 27-23 Atlanta victory.

Grant finished with seven tackles and two passes defended, including a ball-dislodging hit on Lockett earlier in the game. Additionally, the 2021 second-round pick was Atlanta's highest-graded defensive player against Seattle, per Pro Football Focus.

Through three weeks, Grant is the Falcons' second-leading tackler with 23 and trails only All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell in passes defended, an indication of his versatility and value in both run support and pass coverage.

Grant's interception, with all that it meant to the game, was one of the Falcons' biggest defensive plays of the season. And yet, for Jarrett, an eighth-year pro, there was a bigger picture takeaway from Grant's play.

"It's definitely encouraging to see (Grant) step up and make that play," said Jarrett. "(Grant and safety Jaylinn Hawkins) are ballhawks back there and for them to be able to show that is good, as me being an older player and seeing him in year two make that big play in a hectic environment is awesome."

The second-year leap is a common phenomenon in the NFL; rookie years often come with significant learning curves and expose weaknesses relating to both physical and mental skills.

For Grant, the interception - which was the first of his career - was a culmination of the work that's been put in over the last 16 months. The Falcons drafted Grant with the No. 40 overall pick, and he arrived with the outside expectation that he'd see considerable work as a rookie.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arthur Smith
Play

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

In this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings, the Atlanta Falcons look to move up after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

By Riley Sheppard
ElijahWilkinsonLions
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons had a new starter at left guard against the Seattle Seahawks, as Colby Gossett filled in for the inactive Elijah Wilkinson. Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced Monday which player will get the nod in Week 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

By Daniel Flick
Richie Grant
Play

Did Falcons 'Players Only' Meeting Spark Win vs. Seahawks?

The Atlanta Falcons had their backs against the wall this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. And the players weren't going to accept a third straight defeat.

By Jeremy Brener

However, Grant's first season didn't exactly go as many had hoped. While he played in 16 games, he didn't receive a single start and saw more snaps on special teams than with the defense, falling behind Hawkins and veteran safeties Erik Harris and Duron Harmon on the depth chart.

The situation frustrated many on the outside, as Grant was viewed as a potential building block but wasn't being given a chance to prove himself. Contrary to popular belief, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith believes Grant's season largely went according to plan.

Letting the 24-year-old learn from the sidelines while being eased into action was what the team viewed as the best scenario from the start, and something that's ultimately worked "paid off" in year two, per Smith.

"Everybody wanted instant gratification; Richie Grant's playing pretty damn good football right now, he really is," Smith said. "Sometimes if you rush guys too early, it can be a detriment to their career. You've just got to evaluate it case-by-case, and there's been a plan. It's good to see it pay off for guys like Richie."

Grant's development has not only been beneficial for himself and his career trajectory but, as he proved against Seattle, a significant boost to Atlanta's defense. 

Still, Grant has just three starts under his belt; growing pains are to be expected. But as time has shown, patience is a virtue, and Grant has more than proven that his upside is worth the wait.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Arthur Smith
News

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

By Riley Sheppard
ElijahWilkinsonLions
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns

By Daniel Flick
Richie Grant
News

Did Falcons 'Players Only' Meeting Spark Win vs. Seahawks?

By Jeremy Brener
Bryan Edwards
News

Why Was Falcons WR Bryan Edwards Inactive vs. Seahawks?

By Daniel Flick
Myles Garrett
News

Browns DE Myles Garrett in Car Crash; Could He Miss Sunday vs. Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener
Cordarrelle Patterson
News

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Playing Best Football of His Career

By Jeremy Brener
Mariota
News

WATCH: Mentalist Sees Falcons Super Bowl in Future

By Jeremy Brener
GradyJarrett
News

Grady Jarrett Stars for Falcons Defense in Win at Seahawks

By Daniel Flick