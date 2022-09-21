Falcons DB Richie Grant Mixing in Well With Veterans
Now in his second NFL season, Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant is still learning every day he’s out on the field, especially from veterans Dean Marlowe and Erik Harris.
"They've just got so much experience," Grant said. "They've seen so much stuff. They just keep passing knowledge down each and every day; we're soaking it up. Us young guys, we've got our little flashes, but they've got their experience - it's a great mix."
A 2021 second-round pick from UCF, Grant showed glimpses of starting potential over his rookie year, recording 35 total tackles along with two pass deflections.
Fast forward to this season, and the 6-foot safety has shown he’s ready to take the leap that is so common among second year defensive players.
Over two games, Grant has played all but one defensive snap, along with being the only defender to play 100 percent of snaps against the Los Angeles Rams. He also leads the team with 16 tackles on the season.
Through those two games, Sports Illustrated’s views the Falcons as the No. 25 team in football, just above the Jacksonville Jaguars and below the New York Jets.
As the chess piece for Pees' unit that has allowed more than 25 points in both games this season, Grant will aim to limit the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Sunday.
"It's probably one of the best environments you can have - a home field advantage," head coach Arthur Smith said. "We know it's going to be loud, and we've got to account for that."
Grant and the Falcons will search for their first win of the season against the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
