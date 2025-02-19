Falcons Get Excellent Salary Cap News for 2025
The Atlanta Falcons — along with the rest of the NFL — received positive news from the league in regard to salary cap space.
The NFL informed teams Wednesday the salary cap will be set between $277.5 and $281.5 million, according to ESPN. Last year, the cap was set at $255.4 million, and the cap has increased by over $53 million the past two off-seasons.
Even with the heightened cap space, the Falcons remain over budget — but less than they otherwise would be. Atlanta is $4.99 above the line, according to OverTheCap, and $8.6 million by Spotrac’s projections.
The Falcons are one of only five teams still over the cap, joining the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.
Still, Atlanta has avenues to creating more space. Releasing veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata saves $8 million, and the Falcons can create nearly $30 million through restructuring or other means with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and offensive tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary.
In essence, while Atlanta is in an unenviable position, it should still have more than enough funds to compete in free agency. Further, due to having just five picks, the Falcons won't face a lofty expense list come the 2025 NFL draft.
Atlanta must maximize its resources this off-season, perhaps more than any other in general manager Terry Fontenot's first four years. The Falcons, with rather limited capital, went 8-9 in 2024, their best season in the past seven years but still not enough to reach the postseason.
With a talented young offense spearheaded by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Darnell Mooney, Atlanta has the firepower needed to win in 2025 — but it needs upgrades at all three levels of its defense in order to do so.
And the odds the Falcons get those upgrades grew higher with Wednesday's salary cap news.