Falcons Select Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder; Future Franchise QB?

The quarterback watch is over the Falcons after selecting Desmond Ridder.

After coming out of Day 1 of the NFL Draft without a quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta's scouting department has been keeping tabs on quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder throughout the draft process.

Several key members of the Falcons' brass were in attendance for Ridder's Pro Day, including head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career earning his second consecutive AAC Offensive Player of the Year honor while leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most intriguing draft prospects for the class of 2022.

"I played five years, so I have the most experience," Ridder said at the NFL Combine when asked if he was the most ready prospect. "I've played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically."

Despite signing Marcus Mariota, the Falcons are one of several teams who can take a quarterback with their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. But similar to their failed pursuit for former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Falcons will have competition within their division if Ridder becomes an option.

The Falcons hold one more pick in the third round, selecting at No. 82.