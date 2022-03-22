If the Falcons draft a QB this year? Mariota won't likely be the starter next year ... and won't see the additional $12 million that presently shows up on his contract.

When Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, there were questions as to who would take over at quarterback. And those questions were answered quickly.

And now we know the dollars and the sense.

The Falcons are signing former No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota to what was originally billed as a two-year deal worth about $19 million.

It's not that. At all.

Mariota’s deal has escapability after one season. It's in Year 2 that he can make $12 million more than he'll made this year - which is $6.75 million deal.

Mariota has ties with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, having previously worked with him during their time with the Tennessee Titans, and in theory, the QB could be around in Year 2 to collect that pay day.

But the Falcons did the deal this way for a reason: There might be a different QB in charge around here in 2023, depending on how the NFL Draft unfolds.

Mariota, 28, spent the past two seasons as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 11 games, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Drafted out of Oregon in 2015, Mariota spent four-and-half seasons as the Titans starting quarterback before being benched for Ryan Tannehill. During his time as the team's starter, Mariota threw for 13,437 and 77 touchdowns against 45 interceptions. He posted a 29-32 record.

Trade talks for Ryan began last week when Atlanta reached out to the Houston Texans on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Falcons' owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot met with the three-time Pro Bowler in Atlanta.

With the addition draft capital, Atlanta has three picks in the top 60 and five total in the top 100.

Atlanta could now make quarterback a priority for the future. Liberty's Malik Willis, a Georgia native, very well could be in play at the No. 8 pick, as could Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. And if the Falcons draft a guy like that this year? Mariota won't likely be the starter next year ... and won't see the additional $12 million that presently shows up on his contract.