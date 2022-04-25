Falcons Showing Strong Interest In 'Cordarrelle Patterson Clone' Raheem Blackshear

The Atlanta Falcons are showing strong interest in hybrid running back Raheem Blackshear from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Deebo Samuel is on the trading block, and multiple teams will explore a trade for the San Francisco 49ers' disgruntled star. What makes Samuel the latest desirable commodity is his ability to play as a team's No. 1 receiver while also providing a boost in the run game.

Only one team will have enough assets to acquire Samuel's services. But teams in the running that will miss out on a chance to land the first-team All-Pro honoree will have a chance at a contingency plan during the 2022 NFL Draft.

One player who can fill the desire for Samuel is running back Raheem Blackshear from Virginia Tech University. Blackshear is entering the draft as arguably the best hybrid player of his class.

He rushed for 1,912 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in college while catching 123 balls for 1,213 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Analysts have compared Blackshear to Samuel on several occasions — which has drawn the interest of many teams around the league.

"I feel like I create problems all over the field for defensive matchups," Blackshear said during the latest installment of Locked On Texans. "I could play outside and inside receiver. As a running back who can motion to a slot receiver, it's kind of confusing for defenses. I can play all over the field."

A source told Falcon Report that the Atlanta Falcons have a strong interest in drafting Blackshear. Atlanta envisions Blackshear playing a similar role to Cordarrelle Patterson — who will likely be on the move at the end of his two-year contract after the 2023 campaign.

But while Patterson, 31, retains his role as the Falcons' hybrid offensive weapon in 2022, Blackshear could help Atlanta sustain their improvements on special teams from the previous season.

Blackshear returned 37 kicks for 713 yards during his five-year collegiate career. His best season as a kick returner took place during his freshman season at Rutgers University, where he registered 334 yards on 20 kick returns.

"You are getting a player who is going to come in every day to work," Blackshear said. "As a versatile player, why go get a running back and a receiver separately when you can have a player who can do it all. Come and get someone who can do everything that you need. Also, with special teams — it's like you are getting a three for one deal."

Blackshear played three seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2020. Coming out of high school as a three-star recruit, Blackshear originally committed to Michigan State before deciding to begin his collegiate career at Rutgers to be closer to his family in Philadelphia.

Blackshear is a projected sixth to seventh round prospect entering the draft. The Falcons have two selections in the final two rounds at pick No. 190 and No. 213. Other teams who are targeting Blackshear's services before the draft are the Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Panthers, Raiders and Saints.