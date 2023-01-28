Risers, fallers and everything else of note from the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff's first practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center.

The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator Marquice Williams taking over duties as head coach while Arthur Smith has ascended to a supervisor role for the week.

Smith, who went sleeveless in the mid-30's Las Vegas temps, took in running back vs. linebacker one-on-ones to start the day before navigating throughout the field from there on out. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot overlooked the field in a suite just behind the far endzone.

Who impressed? Who has work to do? Here's a recap from the East team's practice session ...

Standouts

Before practice even began, a pair of cornerbacks in LSU's Mekhi Garner (6-3) and Coastal Carolina's Lance Boykin (6-2) stood out with their frame, and only impressed thereafter. Boykin in particular looked strong in agility drills and won most of his individual matchups.

Elsewhere on the defense, five-technique linemen Moro Ojomo (Texas) and Dante Stills (West Virginia) spent much of the morning in the offensive backfield, creating consistent penetration and blowing up both run and pass plays with initial quickness.

Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren drew praise from Falcons inside linebacker's coach Frank Bush for a strong coverage rep, and Vanderbilt 'backer Anfernee Orji intercepted a pass during the team portion.

Offensively, the quarterbacks had a good day - for the most part. Purdue's Aidan O'Connell is considered by scouts to be the best of the bunch, and he looked precise throughout, working through full progressions on multiple occasions.

Minnesota's Tanner Morgan impressed with his arm strength and ball placement, and Fordham's Tim DeMorat flashed accuracy but had an interception and wobbly, underthrown deep ball in team drills.

Tulsa's Deneric Prince was the best running back on Saturday, winning many matchups against linebackers and springing big runs in 11-on-11s.

As for the pass catchers, Wake Forest's A.T. Perry was the most difficult to defend, displaying natural athleticism and consistent hands. Maryland wideout Jacob Copeland also had positive reps, winning with a strong release package and vertical speed.

Fallers

DeMorat's back-to-back negative plays left a sour taste in some's mouth, and he seemed to have the most difficult days of the East signal callers.

Utah running back Tavion Thomas, a 247-pound bruiser, had several drops during both the one-on-ones and team drills. He was able to haul some in with his body and flashed gaining separation, but his hands left several questions unanswered.

TCU corner Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, viewed as one of the best players in attendance at the Shrine Bowl after winning the Jim Thorpe Award annually given to college football's top defensive back, was in street clothes for Saturday's practice. He was not mentioned as having an injury in the roster given to media.

There were six players designated as being out due to injuries - a pair of receivers in Georgia' Kearis Jackson and Fresno State's Nikko Remigio, a trio of offensive lineman in Quincy's BJ Wilson, Clemson's Jordan McFadden and Pittsburgh's Carter Warren, and San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko.

The Shrine Bowl added two players to the roster Saturday in Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata and UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines, the former overcoming a missed flight to make it in time.

One of the more interesting developments of practice was Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison taking snaps at receiver. Jamison was a punt returner for the Longhorns and looked natural in ball skill drills for defensive backs, which carried over into his stint at receiver, as he didn't drop a pass.

Williams Says ...

Speaking with reporters after the sessions, Williams singled out adaptability and applied learning as the two things he was looking for during the week.

Williams added that there's a lot going on with playbook installation in addition to everything else that comes with the showcase game experience, making it a big operation for the players.

The East team will return to the practice field at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday morning for practice No. 2 of the week. The Shrine Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. (PT) on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium.

