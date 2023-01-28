Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary spent two years in college with Washington Huskies right guard Henry Bainivalu ... which included several bright memories headlined by an eventful team dinner at a coach's house.

LAS VEGAS -- Washington Huskies right guard Henry Bainivalu started 35 consecutive games to close his college career, headlined by a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2022.

Bainivalu's stout college career led him to the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere showcase events for senior draft prospects.

The Sammamish, Washington native is merely the next in line of Husky offensive lineman to play in the NFL - a list that includes Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary.

When discussing this extensive list exclusively with Falcon Report, Bainivalu could only smile and laugh when McGary's name was mentioned, adding that he's "a great guy."

Bainivalu and McGary spent two years together in Seattle, the former waiting in the wings while the latter grew into a first-round draft pick after going through the same pre-draft gauntlet.

Now, it's all business - but only a few years ago, the two 6-6, 300-plus pounders were just a couple of college kids showing up for a meal with the other linemen ... which McGary did in spectacular fashion, per Bainivalu.

"One time, we showed up to our coach's house for a little O-line dinner, and he showed up in a bear pelt and a Viking axe," Bainivalu said. "It was crazy - I thought he killed the bear. I was like 'what is this? How'd you get that?' He's like 'this is the bear I killed.' I was like "what? With your bare hands?" He's a funny guy."

Of course, McGary didn't actually kill the bear - but as Bainivalu said, McGary "likes to hunt" ... and this reputation only made the story all the more genuine.

But beyond the meals and nods to ancient eras, McGary and the rest of Washington's talented offensive line had a greater impact on Bainivalu. There's the ability to "impose my will," as the former high school wrestler put it, and also the approach that's helped paved the way for so many Huskies to find success in the NFL.

"The need for consistency," Bainivalu shared. "The consistency in day-to-day things - how you practice, how you prepare yourself. Just keep it consistent."

Now, Bainivalu will look to stack consistent days throughout the week of practices in Las Vegas, proving himself in front of NFL scouts and decision makers alike.

But before he hit the gridiron to start Shrine Bowl festivites, Bainivalu sent a final message about what he'll bring to a professional franchise.

"They're going to get someone who's a team player that's unselfish, loves to work hard and will do everything to get the job done," Bainivalu said.

And maybe "they" will be the Falcons - who have to first re-sign McGary this offseason but could just reunite the former Huskies, this time with no bear pelt or Viking axes in sight.

