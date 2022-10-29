Falcons Sign CB Cornell Armstrong to Active Roster; A Starter vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons have had extensive injuries in the secondary, with cornerback Casey Hayward being placed on injured reserve and fellow corners A.J. Terrell and Dee Alford battling through their own ailments.

As a result of their absences in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Falcons relied heavily on fifth-year pro Cornell Armstrong, who had played just one defensive snap since the conclusion of the 2019 season and was elevated from the practice squad the day before.

Ultimately, Atlanta fell short, losing 35-17 on the road, but Armstrong evidently did enough to warrant a longer look, as the Falcons signed the 27-year-old to a one-year contract to close out the season on the 53-man roster, per his agent.

According to Pro Football Focus, Armstrong played 87 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps and was targeted eight times, allowing five receptions for 83 yards and a passer rating of 137. To his credit, the former Miami Dolphin had a key pass breakup on 4th and short in the third quarter, a sign that he was beginning to get more comfortable as he made his first game action of the season.

It wasn't the start Armstrong was hoping for, but with safety Jaylinn Hawkins out, Alford considered day-to-day, Terrell week-to-week and Hayward likely out for the foreseeable future, he's in line for more action over the next few weeks.

Armstrong's path to this point wasn't straightforward; he impressed during the offseason but suffered an injury in the preseason opener, leading to his eventual departure. He re-signed with the Falcons in early October, joining the practice squad for scenarios like this.

Despite the difficult day, Armstrong earned the confidence of his teammates throughout OTAs and training camp - including starting safety Richie Grant, who also acknowledged that last Sunday's contest could serve as an opportunity to grow.

"That's my boy, man," said Grant. "He had a great OTAs. Injury came up, but he's back now. We're all just going to learn from this (and) move forward."

Armstrong didn't see the field a season ago, and after being waived due to injury in August, seemed set for another year of similar results. But now, with Atlanta's secondary falling victim to severe injury troubles, the former Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle is getting his chance - and has the belief of the anchor of Atlanta's defense.

"It's always good to see guys come back and get an opportunity to play on an NFL field - that's a dream come true for guys," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "To be able to see him go out there and get that opportunity, it's all love and somebody we definitely believe in."

Saturday's announcement is a sign that Grant and Jarrett aren't alone in their belief in Armstrong. Rather, his efforts over the offseason and flashes in his season debut did enough to win over Atlanta's coaching staff and front office, and he's now set to stay with the organization for the final 10 games of this year.

Armstrong, potentially making his first career start, and the Falcons will look to take sole possession of the lead of the NFC South on Sunday, when they host the Carolina Panthers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.