Falcons Sign Titans Ex QB Logan Woodside to Active Roster; What's Next?

The Atlanta Falcons have added another quarterback with past ties to coach Arthur Smith, claiming Tennessee Titans signal caller Logan Woodside off the practice squad.

It's been a hectic week at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, and even as the dust has settled surrounding the starting role, the team isn't done.

Searching for depth, the Falcons signed quarterback Logan Woodside off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad Saturday afternoon, meaning he's now on Atlanta's active roster.

The move comes just two days after the Falcons named rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder the starter over incumbent veteran Marcus Mariota, also a former Tennessee Titan.

The decision to sign Woodside isn't totally random, as he has extensive experience under Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who was the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. Woodside, 27, spent the 2019 season on Tennessee's practice squad and was the backup quarterback in 2020 and 2021.

Woodside, who stands 6-1, 213 pounds, has thrown three career passes, completing one for a gain of seven. He had seven rushes for 10 yards with Smith calling plays in 2020.

Adding Woodside now comes with plenty of intrigue. Ridder and Mariota are the only two full-time quarterbacks on the Falcons roster, while tight end Feleipe Franks, who entered the league as a signal caller, cross-trained under center over the offseason.

Perhaps it has something to do with Mariota recently becoming a father, or maybe Smith doesn't want to have a scenario where Ridder goes down with an injury and Mariota is forced to re-enter.

Either way, it seems unlikely that the Falcons would claim Woodside without feeling there was a clear need - and it certainly adds another element of uncertainty right when the position finally had a sense of resolution.

