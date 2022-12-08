Falcons BREAKING: QB Desmond Ridder Named Starter; Marcus Mariota Benched

The future is now for the Atlanta Falcons.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has been named the starter for the team's Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ridder, 23, was taken No. 74 overall in April's draft after a highly successful career at the University of Cincinnati that saw him finish as the third-winningest quarterback in college football history.

Ridder took over the reins of a program that went 4-8 in the two seasons prior to his ascension to the starting role and proceeded to go 44-6 in the four years after, culminating in the Bearcats becoming the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff.

The 6-3, 207-pound Ridder won American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in his last two seasons, setting school - and conference - career records in total yards of offense and touchdowns responsible for. He finished his time at Cincinnati as the program leader in touchdown passes and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback while ranking second in passing yards.

Ridder impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.49 40-yard dash, on the heels of a solid showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, the premiere all-star game for senior draft prospects.

The Louisville, Kentucky native continued to shine during the preseason, going 34 of 56 for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions across three games.

Ridder spent much of his rookie season serving as Marcus Mariota's backup and operating the scout team offense during the week as he continued to acclimate to the NFL.

Now, in Week 15, Ridder will see his first regular season opportunity to prove he can be the Falcons' long-term solution at quarterback while attempting to improve the short-term situation the team finds itself in.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here