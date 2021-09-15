Falcons Beef Up OL/DL with 3 New Players

Atlanta Falcons get bigger - better? - with three players signed Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons struggled mightily along the offensive line against the Philadelphia Eagles in their season-opening loss last Sunday. While he wasn't the only problem, rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield was the most glaring liabilities.

READ MORE: Will Jaylen Mayfield keep his Starting Spot?

In an effort to potentially help Mayfield and beef up both lines, the Falcons have signed two interior offensive linemen and a defensive lineman to the practice squad.



Atlanta signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora and Bryan Witzmann, as well as defensive lineman Mike Pennel.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons have released kicker Elliott Fry, receiver Juwan Green and tight end David Wells from the practice squad.

Isidora (6-foot-3, 306 pounds) was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 25 games (six starts) for the Vikings, Dolphins and Chiefs.

Witzmann (6-7, 320) has appeared in 40 games (20 starts) for the Chiefs, Bears and Panthers since entering the NFL in 2014 out of South Dakota State.

Pennel (6-4, 332) has tallied 150 total tackles (85 solo), two sacks and two passes defensed in 91 career games for the Packers, Jets and Chiefs over the past seven seasons. He finished with 29 total tackles (13 solo) in 14 games for the Chiefs in 2020.

The Falcons were pushed around by the Eagles on Sunday on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Bringing in nearly a half-ton of linemen makes logical sense.

Atlanta heads to Tampa on Sunday to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

READ MORE: How to Watch - Falcons at Buccaneers