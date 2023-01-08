Falcons Draft Pick Set After Win vs. Buccaneers

Where will the Atlanta Falcons be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons' (7-10) season has come to a close following Sunday's 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Holding one of the NFL's youngest rosters, the Falcons are staring at an important offseason that will provide a chance to keep building the team's foundation ahead of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's third season - and they'll have a good draft pick to do exactly that.

The Falcons officially have the No. 8 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the same slot as last season when they drafted receiver Drake London, who broke the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie, finishing with 72.

So, same record, same pick.

This marks the third consecutive year that Atlanta will be picking inside the top-10, its longest streak since 1991 to 1993. In addition to the high selection, the Falcons are also set to have some $80 million in cap space this offseason, setting the stage for an eventful, highly important couple of months.

Among the key dates to remember moving forward ...

Feb. 2 - East/West Shrine Bowl

Feb. 4 - Reese's Senior Bowl

Feb. 27-Mar. 6 - NFL Scouting Combine

Mar. 15 - Start of new league year; free agency begins

Apr. 27-29 - 2023 NFL Draft

The Falcons season is over ... but there's still plenty to look forward to.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here