Rookies Tyler Allgeier and Drake London have etched themselves into the Atlanta Falcons' history books.

Despite missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, the Atlanta Falcons' future is bright - if Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is any indication.

A pair of star rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London each accomplished significant feats Sunday, breaking multiple franchise records.

Allgeier, a healthy scratch in Week 1, entered the finale with 900 rushing yards on the season, putting him firmly in contention to crest the 1,000-yard mark ... and he did exactly that late in the third quarter against Tampa Bay, taking a toss to the left side some five yards upfield to give him 100 for the game and 1,000 on the season.

A fifth-round pick out of BYU, Allgeier is Atlanta's first 1,000-yard rusher since Devonta Freeman in 2016 and second rookie in franchise history to ever hit the mark, the first being William Andrews in 1979.

But that's not the only record that Allgeier broke, as he also topped Andrews' rookie franchise rushing record of 1,023 yards with a 28-yard carry late in the fourth quarter. With four minutes to play, Allgeier has 1,035 yards on the year.

London, meanwhile, recorded his third catch Sunday with 8:43 to play in the third quarter, giving him 69 receptions on the year ... and a new franchise record for receptions by a rookie, breaking the mark set by tight end Kyle Pitts a season ago.

Drafted No. 8 overall last April, London emerged as the Falcons' top receiver from the start, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards, among several other categories.

Thus, while the season may not have gone as the Falcons were hoping for, the record-making contributions from the rookie class is a significant bright spot.

