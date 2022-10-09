WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams.

Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards to the endzone, capping off a six-play, 43-yard scoring drive set up by a 28-yard punt return by Williams.

Williams' touchdown run marked the first of his professional career.

Though not as long as last week's 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to start the fourth quarter, Atlanta once again marched its way down the field solely on running plays.

For Williams, the touchdown was just the next play in what's been a standout afternoon. The 24-year-old Boise State graduate had a 30-yard kick return in the first half, leading to a scoring opportunity for Atlanta's offense, and did similar things with the aforementioned punt return.

Standing 5-9, 195-pounds, Williams made the transition from nickel cornerback to running back this offseason while continuing to man return duties. Through five games, Williams has five carries for 45 yards and four receptions for 24 yards.

As the Falcons look to claw their way back into it, Williams' versatility and playmaking ability has a chance to be an important factor. But if not, his play to put Atlanta's offense on the board remains important - for him, it's the first score of his professional career, and something he'll carry with him for the rest of his life.

