Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 5: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) look to take over first place in the NFC South as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in a divisional matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

However, the Falcons have the odds stacked against them Sunday with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts sitting out today. Patterson was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week, while Pitts has sat out practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives today ...

TE Kyle Pitts

WR Jared Bernhardt

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB DeAngelo Malone

OT Chuma Edoga

Today could have been the first time Falcons legend Julio Jones played his former team. However, he is also out with a knee injury. However, another former Falcons wideout, Russell Gage, will face Atlanta for the first time on the opposing sideline today.

Here's a look at the Bucs inactives ...

TE Cameron Brate

DL Akiem Hicks

S Logan Ryan

WR Julio Jones

QB Kyle Trask

WR Breshad Perriman

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (2-2) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The Buccaneers are 8-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

MONEYLINE: Buccaneers (-370); Falcons (+295)

Over/under: 48.5

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

First Quarter

Tampa Bay received the kickoff to their own 19-yard-line, Atlanta will receive the ball in the second half.

Falcons force a punt, limiting Tom Brady to 0-3 on the opening drive.

AJ Terrell nearly picks off Brady on third down, Tampa Bay's punts sails into the endzone for a TOUCHBACK.

Change of Possession

Tight end Anthony Firkser keeps Atlanta's possession alive on 3rd and 9 on a gain of 11 for a FIRST DOWN.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is SACKED on 3rd and 10 for a loss of seven, forcing Bradley Pinion to punt.

Pinion punts for 53 yards to Tampa Bay's 22-yard-line, fair catch made by Jaelon Darden.

Change of Possession

The Brady to Chris Godwin connection converts twice on third down in second possession of the game.

Brady goes 6/6 on the drive for 51 yards

Tampa Bay goes for it on 4th and 1 in the Redzone, handing it off to running back Leonard Fournette but is NO GOOD, stopped by linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

Atlanta football on their own 15-yard-line.

Change of Possession.

Running back Tyler Allgeier rushes ahead for 17 yards to Tampa Bay's 31-yard-line on first down.

Mariota scrambles on 3rd and 9 for a 16-yard gain down to Atlanta's 48-yard-line.

Mariota delivers a strike to London on third down, but is brought back due to a holding call.

Atlanta is forced to punt on 3rd and 17, bringing the first quarter to a close.

END OF FIRST QUARTER, Buccaneers 0, Falcons 0

Pinion punts to Tampa Bay 12-yard-line for 37 yards.

Brady continues to shake off his 0/3 start, connecting with multiple different targets in third possession of the game.

Mike Evans stretches out for a gain of 25 yards down on 3rd and short in all the way down to Atlanta's 16-yard-line. Evans leaves the game for a few possession after being shaken up on play.

A 13 play and nearly 6:00 possession is capped off by a 1-yard TOUCHDOWN run by Fournette, PAT attempt is GOOD.

Brady: 14/20 137 Yards

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0

Change of Possession

Jake Camarda kick sails in the endzone, Atlanta starts possession on own 25-yard-line.