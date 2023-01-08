The Atlanta Falcons' rookie class is ending its first professional season in style.

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a few goals - win ... and make history.

While the first one is still up for grabs, the Falcons checked the second box in a big way.

On its eighth drive of the day, Atlanta marched 80 yards on 14 plays - led almost entirely by a trio of rookies in quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.

On the second play of the series, Ridder hit London over the middle for a 17-yard gain, giving him catch No. 69 on the season - a new Falcons record for receptions by a rookie, breaking tight end Kyle Pitts' mark of 68 last year.

Later in the drive, Ridder gave a hand-off to Allgeier on 3rd and 3, and the fifth-round pick out of BYU picked up five yards, pushing his game total to 101 yards and season mark to 1,001, making him the second rookie in Falcons history crest the 1,000-yard mark.

Naturally, the possession ended with Ridder throwing his second touchdown of the day - and of his career - as he found receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on 3rd and Goal.

The Falcons are confident in what they're building, and with rookie-led drives like this one, it's easy to see why.

