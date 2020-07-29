Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons Unsure Of Todd Gurley's Workload During Training Camp

One of the biggest questions for the Atlanta Falcons this season is the health of Todd Gurley.

Gurley, a two-time All-Pro running back and former offensive player of the year has struggled with knee problems over the past few seasons.

He arrived at training camp early in the week and head coach Dan Quinn doesn’t know how much Gurley will participate.

“We’ll discuss the work plan with Gurley before making a decision,” said Quinn on Tuesday. The Falcons head coach touched on the known concerns about Gurley's left knee, but said there is yet to be a set plan for how he will be managed over the next few weeks.

Gurley seems to be ready to go. He posted several workout videos on social media during the spring showing how much his knee taking on some weight.

The running back is coming off of a down season, in which he ran the ball 223 times for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week, Gurley was vocal in saying that he was prepared to sit out the upcoming season if the NFL and NFLPA couldn’t agree on a COVID-19 plan.

The two sides eventually agreed on a deal that allowed for training camp to begin on time. Players are required to have two negative COVID-19 tests before they are allowed to enter the team facility, and they will be tested daily for the next two weeks.

