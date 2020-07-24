Falcon Report
News

Report: Todd Gurley Prepared To Skip 2020 Season If NFL, NFLPA Can't Agree On Covid-19 Plan

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is offering another solution if the NFL and NFLPA cannot agree on a plan for operating the 2020 season during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

No football.

The star back went on Tiki and Tierney to discuss the matter. 

What Gurley said:

“It’s really not structured right,” Gurley remarked. “There’s not a proper plan in place that I’m comfortable with. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have any kids. But you have to look at guys on the other side who have pregnant wives, kids and a wife that they go home to every single day. I just feel like in general we just need to come up with something a lot better than what they’re giving us. Everything they gave us is pretty last minute. We should have been able to have answers weeks ago, if not months ago."

Gurley on the 2020 season:

“You have to be prepared to not play or be prepared to have a half a season,” Gurley continued. “If they don’t do things right, we won’t have a full season. It’s just how things have been going so far this year. Hopefully everything goes well, but I don’t see how. It just doesn’t sit well right now.”

The NFL and NFLPA are attempting to come up with the safest possible way to play the 2020 season. If the two sides are unable to come to an agreement, some players may choose to do exactly what Gurley is suggesting, sitting out the 2020 NFL season altogether.

Gurley has been vocal recently, on Black Lives Matter as well as the latest issue of player safety in the 2020 season. 

