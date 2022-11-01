Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Trades DB Dean Marlowe to Bills for Draft Pick

After sending former All-Pro receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and acquiring cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons' busy day of trades has continued.

The Falcons have traded veteran safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

Marlowe received his first start of the season in last Sunday's 37-34 victory over the Carolina Panthers and played every snap, as regular starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins was out due to concussion protocol.

The game marked Marlowe's first extensive action of the season, and while he totaled a respectable four tackles, it wasn't all seamless, as he was one of two Atlanta defenders who allowed the Hail Mary to Panthers receiver D.J. Moore before the end of regulation.

After signing with the Falcons this past offseason, Marlowe played in all eight games, making 11 tackles while seeing extensive action on special teams.

Now, the 30-year-old Marlowe will return to Buffalo, where he spent three seasons (2018-2020) earlier in his career. It was there where Marlowe received his first career start and found his footing in the NFL.

The seventh-round pick Atlanta received from the Bills essentially replaces the compensation the Falcons gave up in exchange for Fenton, who started all five games he appeared in for Kansas City.

With Marlowe gone, the Falcons are down to Hawkins, Richie Grant and Erik Harris at safety. Marlowe was active for every game this season as the team often rolled with four safeties.

The new-look Falcons secondary, with Marlowe gone but Fenton in the mix, will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

