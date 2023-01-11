Falcons Trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins? Why Atlanta Should Do It

DeAndre Hopkins could be on the trade block this offseason. Should the Atlanta Falcons be interested?

Arguably one of the best wide receivers in the league could be looking for a new home this offseason.

Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be put up for trade this offseason.

After being shockingly traded by the Houston Texans to the Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins hasn't lived up to the hype in Arizona.

After a dominant 2020 season where he posted 1,407 yards, Hopkins only has 1,289 in the last two seasons combined. Granted, he only played in 10 games in 2021 and was limited to nine in 2022 due to suspension and injury.

Without Hopkins, Arizona's offense struggled and the Cardinals spiraled to the third-worst record in the league. Now, as the Cardinals rebuild, it might be wise for them to say goodbye to Hopkins.

But could the Atlanta Falcons say hello?

The Falcons have the fourth-most cap space out of any team in the league and could benefit from giving Desmond Ridder (or whichever quarterback starts in 2023) another weapon.

Drake London led the Falcons in receiving yards with 866, and with Kyle Pitts also expected to return from injury, adding Hopkins could create one of the more dynamic pass-catching trios in the game.

There certainly is a ton of risk attached to a deal like this. Hopkins turns 31 this offseason, and it's quite possible his $19 million price tag isn't what he's worth in 2023. The Falcons might be able to get a better value signee in free agency like DJ Chark or Allen Lazard.

But there's probably not a better receiver with potential to change teams than Hopkins, which should at least trigger a call from Atlanta to Arizona to gauge a price.

