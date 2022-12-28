Falcons Trading Kyle Pitts? Several Teams Calling, Per Report

Kyle Pitts struggled mightily for the Atlanta Falcons this season. And that has prompted several teams to call about his availability.

The Atlanta Falcons have one eye on the offseason after being eliminated from playoff contention, and several teams are gauging interest to see if the team will deal one of its biggest stars.

Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury in Week 11, has reportedly been the subject of trade talks, according to Sports Talk ATL.

However, uStadium is reporting that the Falcons have no plans to trade Pitts.

Moving on from Pitts after a handful of games where he struggled would be seen as one of the largest pivots from a player in NFL history.

Pitts recorded just 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns after his near-historic rookie season, but the Falcons are nowhere close to giving up on the player they chose with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021.

Next season, with a more experienced Desmond Ridder or a quarterback with more skill than Marcus Mariota could give Pitts more looks in the offense next season.

The Falcons likely received calls on Pitts just to pique curiosity, but it's a sign that teams feel like Atlanta doesn't utilize him well or enough within the offense.

If that doesn't change in 2023, there might be more calls at this time a year from now.

