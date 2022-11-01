Did Atlanta Falcons Acquire Underrated Cornerback in Rashad Fenton?

The Atlanta Falcons surprised. But they weren't done.

First came the deadline deal that sent former first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 draft pick.

But then - sneaking in just before 4 p.m. EST NFL trade deadline, Atlanta traded for a acquired a much-needed cornerback. The Falcons sent a seventh-round pick in next year's draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for Rashad Fenton.

Fenton, a four-year veteran, will immediately enter a defensive back group yearning for experience. The Falcons' secondary has been dealing with several injuries over the last few weeks, taking out their top names AJ Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Isaiah Oliver.

Hayward is expected to miss significant time due to a shoulder injury that moved him to injured reserve. At the same time, Terrell is dealing with a hamstring injury, which held him out of this past Sunday's home win over the Carolina Panthers.

Fenton, a sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has exceeded expectations to this point in his career. He played over 60 percent of the defensive snaps for the Chiefs a year ago as an outside cornerback. As a result, Fenton's 79.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2021 was the highest by a Chiefs' cornerback since 2017.

So what happened?

Kansas City's defense, particularly secondary, is thriving with strong play from its young corners.

The Chiefs drafted three cornerbacks in last April's NFL Draft, including first-round pick Trent Duffie. Fourth-round pick Joshua Williams has also impressed since earning his first career start in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

In Atlanta, Fenton has a chance to see his first action as a Falcon this Sunday as the "Dirty Birds" take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.