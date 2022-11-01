BREAKING: Falcons Trade For Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton

The Atlanta Falcons are beating the buzzer to complete the final deal before the NFL trade deadline.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons acquired Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for a conditional seventh-round selection. In a corresponding move, the Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills.

The deal comes after the Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries to A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and Isaiah Oliver among others. The move gives the team depth in a position of need.

Fenton, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft and was part of the team's Super Bowl champion squad three years ago as a rookie. Since then, he's been a depth piece for the Chiefs but he became a full-time starter this season.

Fenton has not played since Week 5 after being ruled out with a hamstring injury. However, a trade might allude to Fenton returning to the field very soon.

By making a move to acquire a player in a position of need, the Falcons are signaling that the team is looking to fight for a playoff spot this season. While the cost was incredibly low for Fenton (and the fact that it's just a rental), the move is a sign that Atlanta wants to win this season.

Fenton could make his Falcons debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

