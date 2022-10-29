Falcons RBs 'Aren't Satisfied' Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity

The Atlanta Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with a 3-4 record, in large part due to boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack.

Atlanta’s running backs entered the season with considerable expectations, mostly centered around star “wide back” Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a breakout age 30 season last year and signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.

Behind Patterson on the Week 1 depth chart was veteran Damien Williams, who once starred in the Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thus, Atlanta entered the season with a pair of proven elder statesman - but after four weeks, both were on injured reserve.

Williams injured his rib in Week 1, and Patterson suffered a knee injury that required “minor” surgery. At the time, he ranked top-five in the league in rushing.

The injury woes left Atlanta with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pro’s Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams. On paper, the trio put Atlanta in an unenviable position. Allgeier was inactive in Week 1, Huntley had been called up from the practice squad the week prior and Williams spent the entirety of his rookie season on defense.

And yet, over the following three games - at Tampa Bay, vs. San Francisco and at Cincinnati - the Falcons still managed to rush for 100 yards in each contest, including a dominant 168-yard showing against the 49ers’ top-ranked rushing defense.

Running backs coach Michael Pitre has brought his group along quickly, starting with the rookie Allgeier. The fifth-round pick out of BYU has carried much of the load, leading the team with 44 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown in the last three contests.

Pitre said that Allgeier has "has taken advantage of his opportunity that was presented to him,” and highlighted his biggest area of growth thus far.

“I think the patience as a runner is continuing to get better week to week,” Pitre said. “There's always things that we need to improve on, and him and I had a really good meeting earlier this week and we both noticed some things that we need to do a better job of and get cleaned up to allow ourselves to be better in the run game."

Huntley’s been Atlanta’s go-to reserve and provided an occasional spark, taking 30 carries for 115 yards, not counting the 10-rush, 56-yard, one-touchdown performance he had in Patterson’s final game before going on injured reserve.

After going undrafted out of Ball State in 2021, Huntley has starred in each of his first two preseasons, though he didn’t receive his first professional carry until Week 2 of this year.

A big, physical, downhill runner, Huntley has looked right at home in Atlanta’s wide zone, one cut offense, in large part due to the work that he puts in throughout the week in preparation of Sunday.

“Caleb's doing a great job preparing every week for his opportunities in the packages that we have for him and what we're going to ask him to do,” Pitre said. “(He) spends a lot of time with the veteran guys and (is) just trying to learn from them and take their experiences so he can help himself when he's out there on Sundays."

Allgeier and Huntley have seen most of the snaps, but Williams has managed to break into the rotation, largely as a scat back. In the midst of enjoying a breakout season as Atlanta’s kick and punt returner, Williams has received six handoffs for 21 yards while catching three passes for 12 yards on four targets.

The ultra-versatile Williams played defensive back in college and saw significant action in the secondary down the stretch during his rookie season, but the Falcons opted to move him to offense due to his vision and playmaking abilities.

The adjustment from defense to offense hasn’t been straightforward, but Pitre is pleased with how Williams has attacked the day-to-day battle and believes the team understands how to maximize his skillset.

"He has his role - we know how we want to utilize him,” Pitre declared. “I think between our offensive staff and what he does on special teams, he has a very unique role for us. So, he's doing an unbelievable job in the room just learning. Very, very trustworthy guy in a lot of different aspects. He's continued to grow as well. He's just continued to do whatever he can to help this football team win games."

The trio that faced several question marks at the start has managed to come together and keep Atlanta’s offense and divisional hopes alive. And still, the young, feisty runners are looking to get better - because that's just who they are.

"I think the best part about that group in general is, they all aren't satisfied in any moment of any success that people may think that we're having," Pitre said. "It's the constant mindset of 'how can we get better?' - that growth mindset."

Allgeier, Huntley and Williams have proven they have what it takes both on the field and inside the building. But now, with Patterson and Williams both nearing returns (the former as early as next week), Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers presents one final opportunity to send a statement.

Patterson, 31, and Williams, 30, won't be around forever - the latter's contract expires at season's end - and the stretch without both has given the Falcons plenty of insight on what each of their three young runners are all about.

Allgeier's proven he can steady the ship - but can he be a bellcow runner capable of piecing together 100-yard games?

Huntley's proven he fits the offense - but has he done enough to stick on the active roster when Atlanta activates its pair of half backs?

Williams has proven he can be effective in limited opportunities - but has he done enough to warrant similar chances moving forward?

For these three, the road to this opportunity has been anything but simple, but the task ahead is straightforward: perform, and the rest takes of itself.

Allgeier, Huntley and Williams will get - potentially - their last chance to answer these questions and establish themselves as long-term pieces starting at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

