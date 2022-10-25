Skip to main content

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Ramping Up Rehab; Return Soon?

The Atlanta Falcons have been without star playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson for the last three weeks and are guaranteed to miss him for one more, but his return appears imminent.

After a breakout 2021 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was off to a hot start on a new contract - until injury knocked him out of action.

Following a Week 3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Patterson was the NFL's third-leading rusher and the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Entering Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, Patterson was questionable with a knee injury but proceeded to play. He saw eight carries in the first quarter but just one the rest of the way.

The following day, Atlanta put Patterson on injured reserve, as he underwent "minor" knee surgery that Falcons coach Arthur Smith said was best for Patterson's health in the long run. Injured reserve requires a four-week absence, and Smith added that he was optimistic Patterson would return as soon as the window opened.

With the calendar flipping to Week 8, Patterson is entering the final week of his mandatory absence - and is beginning to ramp up rehab.

Last Wednesday, Patterson posted a video of him running full speed, a clear indication that he's back on the right track.

The 31-year-old provided another update on Monday, and his rehab looks to have taken the next step, as he's now running while taking plates along for the ride.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan
Play

BREAKING: Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has seen his time in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts come to an early end.

By Daniel Flick
Terrell
Play

Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled OUT vs. Panthers; Will CB A.J. Terrell Play?

The Atlanta Falcons will be down several starters in the secondary when they take on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 8 contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19288006
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Ready to 'Get Back to Work' Following Loss vs. Bengals

Coach Arthur Smith had one message following the Atlanta Falcons embarrassing defeat to the Bengals.

By Coty Davis

Despite missing three games, Patterson remains Atlanta's leading rusher with 340 yards, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. He's also scored the most touchdowns on the team, sans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Patterson's versatility, urgency and sheer presence is incredibly valuable to the Falcons' offense, and while he won't be able to play in Week 8 vs. the Carolina Panthers, his progress in rehab and Smith's optimism certainly gives the veteran runner a fair chance of playing in Week 9 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the meantime, Mariota and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will look to keep the league's fourth-best rushing attack humming on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, when the Falcons host the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Ryan
News

BREAKING: Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts

By Daniel Flick
Terrell
News

Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled OUT vs. Panthers; Will CB A.J. Terrell Play?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19288006
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Ready to 'Get Back to Work' Following Loss vs. Bengals

By Coty Davis
Mixon
News

Despite Loss vs. Bengals, Falcons 'Getting Better' - and Still Ahead of Schedule

By Daniel Flick
CornellArmstrong
News

Falcons vs. Bengals Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta's Loss in Cincinnati

By Riley Sheppard
Terrell
News

Falcons Secondary Implodes in Loss to Bengals; What Happened?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Boyd
News

Injury-Riddled Falcons Fall to Bengals as Joe Burrow Has Big Day

By Daniel Flick
Byrd
News

WATCH: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown

By Art Garcia