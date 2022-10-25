Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Ramping Up Rehab; Return Soon?

After a breakout 2021 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was off to a hot start on a new contract - until injury knocked him out of action.

Following a Week 3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Patterson was the NFL's third-leading rusher and the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Entering Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, Patterson was questionable with a knee injury but proceeded to play. He saw eight carries in the first quarter but just one the rest of the way.

The following day, Atlanta put Patterson on injured reserve, as he underwent "minor" knee surgery that Falcons coach Arthur Smith said was best for Patterson's health in the long run. Injured reserve requires a four-week absence, and Smith added that he was optimistic Patterson would return as soon as the window opened.

With the calendar flipping to Week 8, Patterson is entering the final week of his mandatory absence - and is beginning to ramp up rehab.

Last Wednesday, Patterson posted a video of him running full speed, a clear indication that he's back on the right track.

The 31-year-old provided another update on Monday, and his rehab looks to have taken the next step, as he's now running while taking plates along for the ride.

Despite missing three games, Patterson remains Atlanta's leading rusher with 340 yards, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. He's also scored the most touchdowns on the team, sans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Patterson's versatility, urgency and sheer presence is incredibly valuable to the Falcons' offense, and while he won't be able to play in Week 8 vs. the Carolina Panthers, his progress in rehab and Smith's optimism certainly gives the veteran runner a fair chance of playing in Week 9 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the meantime, Mariota and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will look to keep the league's fourth-best rushing attack humming on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, when the Falcons host the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

