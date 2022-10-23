Falcons vs. Bengals Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta's Loss in Cincinnati

Entering Sunday with a chance to get over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) received every bit of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).

Coming off three wins in four weeks, along with NFC Offensive Player of the Week quarterback Marcus Mariota; the Falcons had the momentum heading into the match-up, but were quickly brought back to earth in the form of a 35-17 defeat.

Injuries in the Secondary

Entering the contest already down cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Dee Alford due to injury, the Falcons lost All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell on the second drive of the game with a hamstring injury, the same ailment that caused him to miss much of the second half a week ago.

Terrell's departure left the Falcons with just four cornerbacks: Darren Hall (making his second career start), practice squad elevation Cornell Armstrong, special teams ace Mike Ford and starting nickel Isaiah Oliver - who just returned last week from a season-ending injury in Week 4 of 2021.

And with their secondary down men, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tore the defense up for 481 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner reached the endzone three times before halftime, connecting with Jamarr Chase and Tyler Boyd before the break, both of which eclipsing 100 yards receiving.

Tyler Allgeier Scores First Career Touchdown

Despite the loss, this was a game of firsts for the Falcons young offense.

Most notably, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier scored his first career touchdown with less than five minutes to go in the second quarter.

Allgeier, 22, received his third consecutive start in place of the injured Cordarrelle Patterson. Entering Sunday, Allgeier had 54 carries for 235 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

The fifth-round rookie out of BYU was inactive in Week 1 but has received at least 10 touches in five of the six games since, including Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

The 5-10 running back finished the game with 16 rushes for 50 yards and the touchdown in the loss, but will certainly remember this moment for the rest of his life.

Strong Second Quarter from Mariota

Facing a 21-0 hole early in the second quarter, the signal caller led multiple strong drives to cut the lead to 28-17 entering halftime.

With all three scores coming with less than five minutes to go, the team entered the break with momentum on their side.

The first score was the aforementioned one-yard run by Allgeier, which capped off a 75-yard and 16 play drive with 4:46 to go in the quarter.

The second and final touchdown of the quarter from either side came following a 75-yard strike down from Mariota to receiver Damiere Byrd.

The reception marked the first for Byrd, the seventh-year wideout from South Carolina.

While the quarter did not translate to a win in the standings, it did show a respectable fight from a team facing a treacherous hole early.

