Injury-Riddled Falcons Fall to Bengals as Joe Burrow Has Big Day

The Atlanta Falcons traveled to Paycor Stadium with the intention of getting above .500 for the first time since 2017, but couldn't quite get over the hump in Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Entering the contest already down cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Dee Alford due to injury, the Falcons lost All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell on the second drive of the game with a hamstring injury, the same ailment that caused him to miss much of the second half a week ago.

Terrell's departure left the Falcons with just four cornerbacks: Darren Hall (making his second career start), practice squad elevation Cornell Armstrong, special teams ace Mike Ford and starting nickel Isaiah Oliver - who just returned last week from a season-ending injury in Week 4 of 2021.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow capitalized, finishing 34 of 42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Cincinnati had two 100-yard receivers ... at halftime. Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions apiece, with Boyd posting 118 yards and Chase not far behind with 112.

Still, a 17-point second quarter spearheaded by a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive followed by a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to receiver Damiere Byrd had the Falcons in the game at halftime, trailing 28-17.

Atlanta received the kickoff to begin the second half, but its offense failed to keep the momentum rolling, as Cincinnati's defense pitched a second-half shutout.

The Falcons managed to hold the Bengals to seven points in the final 30 minutes, but Cincinnati's offense stayed in control throughout, largely through the air.

As for Atlanta, it was another game led by the rushing attack, but not to the extent that was needed. The Falcons finished with 29 carries for 107 yards a score - rookie Tyler Allgeier's first career NFL touchdown.

Allgeier was Atlanta's leading rusher with 16 carries for 50 yards. Mariota finished with 31 yards on six runs, but struggled through the air, going 8 of 13 for 124 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times.

The Falcons' leading receiver was Byrd, with his lone reception proving to be enough to get the job done. It was a quiet day for the "twin towers," as rookie Drake London caught his lone target for nine yards and Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts hauled in three passes for another nine yards, seeing five targets.

The Bengals outgained the Falcons 537-214 in total yards and had 29 first downs to Atlanta's 13. After a dominating win last week, the Falcons were on the opposite side of the coin on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Moving forward, Atlanta will look to get healthy and rebound next week at home against the Carolina Panthers, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

