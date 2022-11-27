The Atlanta Falcons hit the road this Sunday to take the Washington Commanders, with both teams looking to stay alive in a tight NFC playoff picture. ... and "tight'' was the word as Atlanta lost at the buzzer, 19-13.

"You've got to give credit to Washington: They made a play at the end," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "Thought we had the look we wanted and the guy tipped the ball up and they caught it. Unfortunately that's the way it went."

Kendall Fuller intercepted Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left after Mariota's pass was tipped by Daron Payne, and the Commanders won for their sixth win in seven games.

The Falcons dropped to 5-7 ... and here's how the day unfolded ...

For the Falcons, who came in at 5-6, they find themselves occupying second place in the NFC South and just outside of the playoff race as the ninth seed. As for the Commanders, their 6-5 record has them in last place in the NFC East and one spot ahead of the Falcons at the eighth seed in the playoff picture.

However, doing so for the Falcons will be easier said than done as the Commanders boast a defense that has continued to improve on a weekly basis. Fortunately for Atlanta, though, defensive end Chase Young is still out this week despite the possibility of him making his return against the Falcons.

As for the Falcons, they will once again be without a key offensive weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts, which will not make life any easier for quarterback Marcus Mariota. While Pitts may be unavailable, though, Mariota still has Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie receiver Drake London to run the offense through.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Falcons take on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Falcons 3, Commanders 7

The Falcons will receive the opening kick and start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 2 Mariota pulls it out of the RPO and picks up 11 yards to keep Atlanta's drive alive.

The Falcons are moving the ball on their opening drive, as London picks up a gain of 7 on 2nd and 6 with Atlanta in Washington territory.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: Koo drills the 47-yard field goal to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead with 8:07 left in the first quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:53 off the clock.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 26.

Heinicke gets started early as he and McLaurin connect for a gain of 26 yards to move the ball into Atlanta territory.

On 3rd and 3 Heinicke finds Brown for a gain of 17 yards, moving the chains and keeping Washington's drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Brian Robinson takes Heinicke's pass for a 14-yard touchdown. Slye's extra point attempt is good, giving Washington a 7-3 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 7 plays, taking 4:21 off the clock.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 21.

The Falcons get to 3rd and 2, but a pair of drops on what would've been easy first downs will force an Atlanta punt.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 18.

The Commanders pick up a single first down but the Falcons defense gets off the field, forcing a punt to start the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Falcons 10, Commanders 10

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 23.

On 3rd and 2 Mariota pulls it and keeps it himself for a gain of 11 yards and a first down to extend the drive, with Allgeier picking up 15 on 2 and 11.

Patterson picks up 15 yards on 3rd and 3 and a facemask penalty tacks on an extra 15 yards to move inside the 10-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota finds Pruitt for the 4-yard touchdown. Koo's extra point attempt is good to give Atlanta a 10-7 lead with 8:26 left in the second quarter. The drive went 77 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:28 off the clock.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 29.

Heinicke and McLaurin continue their red connection, as they hook up for 13 yards on 3rd and 9.

Gibson takes a Heinicke pass down the sideline for a gain of 14 yards on 3rd and 3 to move Washington into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye drills the 30-yard field goal to tie the Falcons at 10-10 with 1:50 left in the second quarter. The drive went 59 yards on 14 plays, taking 6:36 off the clock.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 15.

On 4th and 1 the Falcons keep the offense on the field but Patterson is stuffed and the ball is turned over on downs.

The Commanders will start their drive at the Atlanta 47.

INTERCEPTION FALCONS: Heinicke gift wraps an interception to Atlanta and the ball goes right back to the Falcons.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 44.

Koo's 58-yard field goal attempt is no good to end the half and we head to halftime knotted up at 10-10.

THIRD QUARTER: Falcons 13, Commanders 16

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 25.

Terrell almost gets the interception but it is overturned and the Commanders will punt on 4th and 15.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 5.

Not much going for the Falcons on that drive as they go three and out and are forced to punt.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 40.

On 4th and 1 the Commanders keep the offense on the field and Robinson easily picks up 3 yards for the first down.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Heinicke finds Bates for the 16-yard touchdown. Slye's extra point attempt is no good as Commanders lead 16-10 with 4:03 left in the third quarter. The drive went 60 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:13 off the clock.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 25.

Patterson dashes for 21 yards on 2nd and 10 as the Falcons move the ball into Washington territory.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: Koo drills the 48-yard field goal to cut Washington's lead to 16-13 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. The drive went 45 yards on 8 plays, taking 2:46 off the clock.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 25.

FOURTH QUARTER: Falcons 13, Commanders 19

The Commanders have moved into Atlanta territory as the duo of Robinson and Williams is gashing the Falcons defense.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye drills the 45-yard field goal to extend Washington's lead to 19-13 with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 48 yards on 11 plays, taking 7:12 off the clock.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 25.

The Falcons quickly go three and out on the drive, and are forced to punt the ball away.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 40.

The Falcons defense comes up with the big stop as they force a Washington punt after the three and out.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 16.

Mariota finds Zaccheaus for a gain of 44 yards as the Falcons move the ball deep into Washington territory.

INTERCEPTION COMMANDERS: Mariota's pass is tipped and intercepted by the Washington defense.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 20.

The Falcons defense comes up with the crucial three and out, and will get the ball back one last time, but a running into the penalty kicker penalty gives Washington a first down and allows them to ice the game.

END OF GAME

