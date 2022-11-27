Falcons Face 'Smarter' Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back to .500 today as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders.

To learn more about the current state of affairs with the Falcons' opponent for the weekend, we spoke with Commander Country contributor and Locked On Commanders co-host David Harrison.

1. The Commanders started off 1-4 but have rattled off five wins in their last six games to make them a playoff contender. What's the biggest reason for this turnaround?



The turnaround is a combination of things really.

Since the departure of cornerback William Jackson III the secondary is more in tune with each other and there are fewer blown assignments.

Up front, the defense is getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks more than just about any other.

And finally, the emergence of quarterback Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback has given the roster a leader they can get behind on an emotional level.

2. The Commanders officially named Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback this week. How has he been this season and is he an upgrade from Carson Wentz?



Heinicke has been the same quarterback we saw in 2021 from in a physical sense. But he’s been smarter, and that’s the key.

The offense will run much more sideline to sideline with Heinicke than Wentz, but it spreads the defense just as well and opens lanes for big plays through the air and on the ground.

He’s an upgrade from Wentz in that emotional connection I mentioned above.

Through five games, no receivers have dropped a single pass from Heinicke. They want to elevate their play for him, and that’s where the upgrade comes.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Commanders that people cannot find in a box score?



This team fights for each other, and with each other.

A lot of people underestimate the importance of effort, but it can truly turn a fringe contender into a champion (think 2017 Philadelphia Eagles) or the lack of it can torpedo a top roster (see 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 3-5 start).

4. If the Commanders win on Sunday, what would be the reason why?



Ball control. Washington is going to ride their running game and rely on the defense to keep scores low to get wins.

This means few turnovers, more takeaways, and winning the time of possession battle.

It’s the best way to limit the pitfalls of having a physically limited quarterback, and keeping him out of ‘hero mode’ where he tends to get into the most trouble.

5. What's your prediction for Sunday's game?



Washington, 23-21

