Falcons WATCH: Camp Highlights as The Rookies Stand Out

Head coach Arthur Smith has been pleased with this rookie class.

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has repeatedly said that he is impressed with this year's rookie class. On Thursday, this year's rookie class jumped out again.

*Tight end Kyle Pitts showed just how hard he is to cover. Even when he's being held, he can still bring in a pass because of his tremendous reach. Pitts has the longest wingspan of any tight end or receiver in the NFL in 20 years - and it shows.

The Falcons expect big things from Pitts, who became the highest-drafted tight end in history when Atlanta chose him with the No. 4 overall pick.

*On the other side of the ball and on the other end of the spectrum, undrafted free agent defensive lineman Zac Dawe got the better of another undrafted player Joe Sculthorpe in one-on-one pass-rush drills.

Dawe played 12 games for BYU last year totaling 43 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

*Frank Darby continues to impress as he leaps over Delrick Abrams to bring in fade that was slightly under-thrown.

*It wasn't a day just for the rookies, though. Mike Davis shows every day in training camp how valuable he is going to be in the passing game. He's quick out of his breaks, has good hands, and is nearly impossible for a linebacker to cover one-on-one.

*A slimmed-down Hayden Hurst battled through a jam to get an inside release before catching a nice over-the-shoulder throw downfield.

*Veteran linebacker Foye Oluokun elevated to tip away a pass intended for Russell Gage Jr. There's an excellent two-angle shot of the play in the highlight reel.

*Gage got his revenge later in the day working against A.J. Terrell. Gage had nothing but great things to say about the second-year corner, but he got the better of him on a quick-out.

Gage also had one of the catches of the day just short of the two-minute mark as he jumped high and one-handed a ball to bring it in.

*If it wasn't Gage who had the catch of the day, it might be tight end Parker Hesse who brought in another under-thrown fade pass. Hesse jumped in the air, reached over Jaylinn Hawkins in coverage, and caught it off the back of Hawkins' helmet.

With Jaeden Graham going on the reserve/injured list yesterday, the second-year Hesse has a chance to get more reps in practice. He took advantage of that opportunity on Thursday.

The Falcons wrap up their week in Flowery Branch on Friday before heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an open practice/scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.