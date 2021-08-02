Falcons Camp: Kyle Pitts Goes Big, Hayden Hurst Get Slim

Locked On Falcons: Hayden Hurst Slims Down... Will That Ramp Up Falcons Offense?

After the Atlanta Falcons acquired Hayden Hurst for a second-round pick last offseason, the team planned to make him the tight end of the future following the departure of Austin Hooper.

In his first season in Atlanta, Hurst celebrated career highs in yards and touchdowns, eclipsing his career totals in both categories.

However, that did not stop the Falcons from selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in last April's NFL Draft. Pitts became the highest-selected tight end in NFL history.

Even with Pitts in the offense, that should not push Hurst to the bench. New head coach Arthur Smith has repeatedly said that he plans to use both tight ends, and history can back that up. Smith loved to use two-TE sets while he was the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.

Hurst went on an offseason weight loss program, and in June, he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was down to 8 percent body fat.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses Hurst's role with the offense next to Pitts and what to expect from him in a contract year.

He also talks about the additions of wide receiver J'Mon Moore and outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and breaks down what the two can bring to the table.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

