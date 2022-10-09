Skip to main content

WATCH: Olamide Zaccheaus Pulls Falcons Within a Score vs. Bucs

Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus scored his second touchdown of the season and brought the Falcons within one possession late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-0 entering the fourth quarter, but they're not dead yet.

On 1st and 10 from the Tampa Bay 19, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hit receiver Olamide Zaccheaus over the middle. Zaccheaus secured the catch, spun away from a tackler and ran into the endzone for a touchdown.

The Falcons opted to go for the two-point conversion, and Mariota found receiver KhaDarel Hodge in the back of the endzone to cut the score to 21-15.

On the day, Zaccheaus has two receptions for 39 yards and a score. Entering Sunday, the 25-year-old had 10 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Zaccheaus, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2019, has ascended to Atlanta's No. 2 receiver. He had a career year a season ago, recording 31 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

Zaccheaus is a favorite of Atlanta's staff, with his toughness and work ethic to fight from undrafted to reliable target serving as a shining light of his football character.

The Falcons' passing attack has had a difficult pair of games, as quarterback Marcus Mariota has battled inefficiencies and overall ineffectiveness.

But with Zaccheaus and rookie receiver Drake London leading the way, the Falcons scratched their way back into Sunday's game, though the effort ultimately fell just short.

