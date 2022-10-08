Falcons QB Marcus Mariota 'Doing a Heck of a Job', Says Bucs Coach

The Atlanta Falcons have embarked on a new era at the quarterback position, with 14-year staple Matt Ryan off to the Indianapolis Colts and eighth-year veteran Marcus Mariota stepping into his place.

Through four games, Mariota's play has been rather rocky, but he's done enough to help guide the Falcons to a 2-2 record. Starting for the first time since the middle of 2019, Mariota has recorded 779 yards through the air while adding another 95 on the ground. He's scored five total touchdowns but thrown three interceptions and fumbled six times (lost two).

The former Heisman Trophy winner has completed just 58 percent of his passes and is coming off a 7-of-19, 139-yard, no-touchdown, one-interception performance against the Cleveland Browns.

However, entering a Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mariota's opponent has recognized the value that the presence of his legs can have on a game - even moreso than during his five-year stint as the Tennessee Titans' starting signal caller.

"It looks like, from our standpoint, he's faster than we've [seen] him before," said Buccaneers run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers. "And he is really moving with this play-action to get the running game going, so it opens up the action to get him on the perimeter and if it [isn't] there he takes off. And you know, [with] the play-action pass, the routes are so deep, if he gets out, he's running for a while."

Mariota's ability to run has gotten the Falcons out of trouble countless times this season, whether it be evading pass rushers or taking off and turning a negative play into a positive.

After largely working inside the pocket with Ryan a season ago, Falcons coach Arthur Smith has capitalized on Mariota's mobility and is putting him on the run as much as he can.

"With Marcus, his pocket is constantly moving," Rodgers said. "Whether they're spreading him out, they're rolling and then they will drop him back and throw it deep, the pocket is constantly moving. And then, you've got the threat of the option game – that's always a problem, so every defense you call, you've got to make sure – who's on the quarterback, who's on the pitch – then stop the inside zone. So, their scheme really creates a lot of problems."

Smith arrived in Atlanta with the reputation of being a highly intelligent offensive-minded coach who wanted to establish the run. He thrived in Tennessee with running back Derrick Henry but having enough mobility from quarterback Ryan Tannehill kept defenses honest.

In his first season with the Falcons, Smith's offense lacked the element of a rushing threat at quarterback, and Atlanta's offensive line simply wasn't good enough to win with a pocket-only passing attack.

Now that Mariota is under center, Smith's scheme and philosophy is beginning to come to life and making that of the defense's all the more difficult.

"It's a very problematic scheme," Rodgers stated. "Because when you look at it, it's like they're blocking them up – they're not letting him get hit – so they block him up and the routes – they take the top off with these spear routes and these deep-overs, buying a lot of time for him and he's doing a heck of a job running their offense."

Mariota's efficiency and consistent execution could certainly stand to improve. But when considering how valuable his legs are to the success of Atlanta's fourth-ranked rushing attack and eighth-ranked scoring unit, he's done enough to put the Falcons in a showdown with Tampa Bay for an early lead in the NFC South.

Mariota and the Falcons will look to continue causing problems for opposing defenses starting at 1 p.m. Sunday in Raymond James Stadium.

