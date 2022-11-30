Falcons Starting XI, World Cup Edition: Kyle Pitts, Drake London Headline Soccer Swap

The Atlanta Falcons roster holds 53 active football players plus 16 more on the practice squad.

But in certain parts of the world (hello, Europe), the Falcons aren't actually playing football. American football, sure - but not the "real" football.

That, of course, is what most Americans know as soccer. Without getting into that debate, the true topic at hand in the sport is the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the United States secured a do-or-die 1-0 victory over Iran to move onto the knockout stage, or round of 16.

The World Cup, which occurs just once every four years, has captivated the American sports market, even reaching those who don't typically watch soccer.

With the United States set to play Saturday, it kicks off a key December for American football, as the stretch run to the playoffs begin - and the Falcons are right in the mix, just a half game out of first place in the NFC South despite holding a 5-7 record.

So, why not combine the two?

Without further ado, here's a hypothetical starting XI ... of the players on Atlanta's roster.

Goalkeeper

Kyle Pitts

Pitts, a reigning Pro Bowler at tight end, is the easy answer here. He's 6-6 with a wingspan stretching 83 3/8-inches, the longest of any receiver or tight end in two decades, giving him the ability to cover significant ground with size alone. Further, his hands and instincts are off the charts, making him a phenomenal option in goal.

Wing-Back

Troy Andersen

Atlanta's rookie second-round pick at linebacker, Andersen's 4.42 40-yard dash speed would lend itself well to wing-back. Known as one of the more active positions on the field, wing-back requires versatility, athleticism and defensive prowess - and Andersen has all three.

Full-Back

A.J. Terrell

Another position on the back end that's key to the defense, a full-back needs speed and to be able to cover opposing wings ... and Terrell, a reigning All-Pro at cornerback, has proven more than capable in coverage. Full back's also do throw-in's, and Terrell's experience as a quarterback in high school plays.

Centre-Back/Sweeper

Richie Grant

Standing as the true last line of defense, the "sweeper" has to be able to read and react to what's going on in front of him. Grant, who has proven range over the top at free safety, makes plenty of sense here.

Centre-Back/Stopper

Drake London

Position requirements include height, strength and toughness, and the 6-4 London who catches passes over the middle with little fear checks all the boxes. A former basketball player, London would thrive on headers in the box, where his ability to high-point balls surely could translate, at least in this hypothetical situation.

Defensive Midfielder

Avery Williams

Williams, who's played defensive back, running back, split out wide at receiver and handled all return duties during his two-year professional career, has the competitive toughness and versatility to shine in this role.

Winger

Damiere Byrd

Winger requires speed, and Byrd is the fastest player Atlanta has to offer. He ran in the 4.2's at his pro day in 2015 and has been a proven deep threat for the Falcons, starting with a 75-yard touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals where he blew past the defenders.

Central Midfielder

Younghoe Koo

It just makes too much sense - Koo was a standout soccer player growing up before blossoming into the Pro Bowl kicker he is today. One of the most challenging positions on the field, central midfielders have to be accurate, especially on long passes, and Koo's well known as one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL.

Midfielders also have to be able to play defense; Koo had six interceptions as a cornerback in high school. He's an all-around fit.

Striker

Olamide Zaccheaus

Quickness and ball control are requisite in strikers, and Zaccheaus' reliability out of the slot in Atlanta's offense makes him a logical fit here.

Attacking Midfielder

Marcus Mariota

Attacking midfielder's need to be ball distributors and have the ability to control pace of play while having a fair bit of athleticism. Mariota, who's tossed 91 touchdowns, checks plenty of boxes.

Forward

Cordarrelle Patterson

Vision is a huge part of playing forward, as is creativity and the ability to make others miss. Patterson's well-known for his ability to find and hit gaps, especially playing at speed - it's a key reason why he's the NFL's all-time leader in kick return touchdowns.

The United States Men's National Team - not carrying any of these 11 - will hit the pitch at 10 a.m. Saturday against the Netherlends in Qatar, while the Falcons return to the gridiron at 1 p.m. Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

