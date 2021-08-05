Mo' Money: How Much Are Arthur Blank's Falcons Worth?

Have you ever dreamed about buying the Atlanta Falcons one day if Arthur Blank decided to sell the franchise for some silly reason?

Well, if you did, it's going to cost you a lot of money. Not to dream - that’s free - but to actually do it.

According to Forbes, the Falcons are valued at $3.2 billion, an 11-percent increase from 2020.

The global pandemic shook up business practices and limited the amount of fans in the stadium, which led the Falcons to an operating income loss of $4 million, which is still above league average.

In the NFC South, the Falcons hold the highest valuation just ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who saw the biggest one-year change after signing quarterback Tom Brady and winning a Super Bowl. The Bucs have experienced a lot of success in season-ticket and merchandise sales and saw an increase of 29%.

The Carolina Panthers are valued at $2.91 billion, followed by the New Orleans Saints at $2.825 billion.

All four teams rank in the bottom half of the NFL in value. The NFC South, in fact, is the only division out of the eight with all four teams sitting in the bottom half of valuation across the league. Despite the down year 2020 provided, the combined value of the division still increased 11 percent.

If the valuation increased this much during the pandemic, we can't imagine how much profit Blank - and all NFL owners - will enjoy in 2021.

