NFL Fan Rankings: Where Do Falcons Rank?

Do the Falcons have the best fans in the NFL?

Atlanta Falcons fans have been through a lot over the years, but where does the fanbase rank when compared to the other 31 across the league?

Mike Lewis, the host of the Fanalytics podcast and a professor of marketing at Emory University's School of Business, recently decided to attempt to quantify the influence of fans on NFL teams and games. His result was a study he revealed this week, complete with a 2022 ranking of the best NFL fanbases.

The NFL is the king of all sports leagues in America and because of it, even some of the least-enthused fans of football franchises still outnumber the membership numbers of other, more successful athletic organizations.

According to Lewis, the Falcons' fanbase ranks 18th out of 32.

Using three separate categories of data, Fandom Analytics measures Fan Equity, Social Equity, and Talent Equity to get their overall rankings.

"We combine the three metrics into an overall ranking using a weighting system that primarily emphasizes the Fan Equity (revenue premium) and Social Equity measures," says the site. "The Talent Equity component is given only a 5% weight."

The Top 5 fan bases according to this evaluation belong to the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans join the Washington Commanders in the bottom five.

Maybe with a stronger season in 2022, the Falcons can move on up the ladder a little bit when the 2023 rankings come out.