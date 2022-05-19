Where Will Falcons Legend Julio Jones Sign?

Jones was cut by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is still looking for a new home this offseason.

Andrew Nelles Tennessean via IMAGN Julio Jones Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Julio Jones Julio Jones

The future Hall of Fame receiver was cut by the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason after a disappointing year. Jones recorded career-lows with 31 receptions, 434 yards and one touchdown after a decade of success with the Falcons.

Naturally, one team makes a lot of sense for Jones: the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones would stay in the AFC South and reunite with his Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan was traded to the Colts earlier in the offseason after 14 years with the team. During 10 of those years from 2011-20, Ryan and Jones were among some of the greatest QB-WR duos in the NFL.

Jones had more receiving yards than any other player in the NFL during the 2010s with 12,125. The next-highest player, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, recorded 11,263 yards.

The Colts don't exactly have the league's greatest wide receiver corps at the moment. Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to be the top receiver in the offense, while second-round pick Alec Pierce was drafted to complement him. The third receiver was expected to be longtime Colt T.Y. Hilton, but he has yet to re-sign a deal with Indianapolis, paving the way for Jones to take his spot.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Julio Jones Julio Jones George Walker IV Tennessean.com Via IMAGN Julio Jones

The Colts are the most realistic fit for Jones, but any team looking for a veteran wideout should be interested in him. While he may not be the version of himself that he was in Atlanta, he could be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 option for a contending team in 2022.