Falcons Fantasy Football: 3 Atlanta Players You Should Draft - PFF

When should you target Falcons in fantasy?

With summer beginning to creep in, millions of fantasy football players are beginning to kick the tires on who they want to draft for their teams this fall.

There are hundreds of options around the league on who to take, but not every player can be Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Sometimes, the players you draft in the middle rounds could be the ones who help you win your league.

Those players could be members of the Atlanta Falcons.

Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 150 players at the moment for fantasy this fall, and three Falcons made the list.

TE Kyle Pitts

As a second-year player, Pitts has higher expectations coming into his sophomore season than he did ahead of his rookie campaign.

“The second-year tight end ranks six spots ahead of his Underdog ADP (32) thanks to an elite rookie season where he ranked second in routes per dropback (81%), third in target share (19%) and fifth in YPRR (2.02) out of all tight ends,” PFF wrote.

Given the thin depth at the tight end position in fantasy, Pitts could be one of the first tight ends to come off the board. Only Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Mark Andrews rank higher than Pitts.

WR Drake London

Pitts had a standout year as a rookie in Arthur Smith's offense, but will Drake London take over that role this season? London is ranked as the 32nd wide receiver and 61st overall. As someone who is expected to land the most targets among the receivers, London could be a low-risk, high-reward option as a flex play that could mature into starter status.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson likely went undrafted in most fantasy leagues last season, but fantasy players shouldn't make that mistake again.

As the likely lead back in the offense, Patterson clocked in as the No. 83 overall player and the 30th running back off the board.

Patterson's abilities in the pass game also make him a unique play in PPR formats.