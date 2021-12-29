Former Falcons Coach Dan Quinn: Hot Commodity

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with former head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start in 2020. The team also started slow (1-7) in 2019, and being out of playoff contention before Halloween in consecutive seasons cost Quinn his job.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record with the Falcons in six seasons including the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Quinn resurfaced as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys this season and has become one of the hottest names to fill potential head-coaching vacancies for 2022.

Quinn, who had the Falcons on the verge of their first Super Bowl win with a 28-3 lead on the New England Patriots before the epic collapse, has revamped a historically horrible defense in Dallas. The Cowboys defense ranked 28th in 2020 in points allowed and surrendered franchise records for yards and touchdowns. Under Quinn, they are seventh in points allowed and have become one of the NFL's best big-play units.

The Cowboys are 11-4 and have two Pro Bowl starters on defense - rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs - mostly because they lead the league in takeaways (33) and interceptions (25) after 15 games.

The Falcons, languishing at 7-8 and needing help to make the playoffs, have only 18 takeaways after creating just 21 last season.

NFL rules changed this year allowing teams to request interviews for 2022 head-coaching candidates from other teams before the season ends, and that window opened on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders currently have openings, and several more opening are expected by January 10, also known as “Black Monday'' - the day after the regular season ends.

The Jaguars were the first team to formally put in requests on Tuesday, and Quinn was one of several names on their list. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was also included.

"I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be," Quinn said this week. "I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass."

"If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them … But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it."