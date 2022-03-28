Ryan's Replacement: Is Marcus Mariota Falcons Long-Term Quarterback?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota likely is viewed as the Week 1 starter in 2022. That's for now, but all could change in the coming weeks following the NFL Draft.

Mariota, who signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal, was introduced by the Falcons last Friday. He said that, despite his connection with second-year coach Arthur Smith, nothing is promised for his future with the organization.

“It really came down to the opportunity,” Mariota told local media via Zoom. “Obviously, (Falcons coach Arthur Smith) said, there’s a chance (for me) to play. A chance (for me) to start right away. You know, and really, for me at this point in time in my career, that’s what I was looking for.”

Atlanta enters April with a new direction for the first time since 2008. Matt Ryan is now with the Indianapolis Colts, Julio Jones is a free agent and those who helped build a profitable roster in the 2010s are gone.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is finally starting fresh. So is Smith, who vouched for Ryan last season when Atlanta was torn in drafting a quarterback. That likely becomes a point of interest for the Falcons on April 28.

The two things that Mariota does offer for 2022 is stability and familiarity. Atlanta finally looks as if its entering the rebuild stage for the first time in over a decade. This likely mean the Falcons are trying to find foundational pieces with younger talent.

Mariota can start 17 games knowing full well he isn't viewed as "Ryan's heir" but rather his bridge. The understanding of Smith's offensive play design at least gives the Falcons a fighting chance to win several games along the way.

“I can very well be the backup and do those types of things," Mariota said. "And that’s what I’ve learned. But I know that with Art, he’s always going to be honest with me. I can just really put my best foot forward and see what I can do.”

The former No. 2 pick never found his footing in Tennessee. He went 29-32 as a starter, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns against 44 interceptions. His worst season came in 2019, in which then-coach Mike Vrabel eventually pulled him for veteran Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill went 7-3 as the starter, leading Tennessee to an AFC Championship against Kansas City. Prior to his benching, Mariota completed 59.4 percent of his throws for 1,203 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

Mariota said that he by the time he was finished in Tennessee, he was "mentally and physically beat up." He elected to sign with the Raiders and learn under Derek Carr and quarterback guru Jon Gruden. He considered his time in Las Vegas to be a "great reset" in his career.

"He's got a high-end talent, and he understands what's happened in the past," Smith said. "He's learned from them, I've learned from them, and we feel excited about the opportunity."

Should Mariota win the starting job, it would mark the first time he'd don the title of QB1 since Week 6 of 2019. The Falcons are still doing their homework on this year's quarterback class. They attended the Pro Days of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.

Atlanta, which own the No. 8 pick in the draft, could target either Wills, Pickett or Corral on Day 1. Ridder is likely in the running in a trade up back into the first round or as an early second round selection.

Mariota isn't looking for accolades or who will be his competition. He's excited to be a Falcon and back in his old offense, hoping to finish what he started in Nashville.

"At the end of the day, it was just more excitement about the opportunity to be here," Mariota said. "To be with Arthur."