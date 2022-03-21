Marcus Mariota Next QB for Falcons After Matt Ryan Trade?

Marcus Mariota is now expected to be a name to watch for with the Atlanta Falcons following the Matt Ryan trade

Matt Ryan is no longer the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. Who will take over to begin the 2022 season? There's a front-runner in the mix.

Marcus Mariota Marcus Mariota Marcus Mariota

The Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are now expected to deal with former No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota. Mariota has ties with Falcons coach Arthur Smith having previously worked with him during their time with the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota, 28, spent the past two seasons as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 11 games, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Drafted out of Oregon in 2015, Mariota spent four-and-half seasons as the Titans starting quarterback before being benched for Ryan Tannehill. During his time as the team's starter, Mariota threw for 13,437 and 77 touchdowns against 45 interceptions. He posted a 29-32 record.

Trade talks for Ryan began last week when Atlanta reached out to the Houston Texans on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Falcons' owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot met with the three-time Pro Bowler in Atlanta.

With the addition draft capital, Atlanta has three picks in the top 60 and five total in the top 100.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan

Entering the offseason, Atlanta now must make quarterback a priority for the future. Liberty's Malik Willis, a Georgia native, very well could be in play at the No. 8 pick, as could Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, a Heisman finalist in 2021, finished a career-best 4,319 yards and 45 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Willis, who is known for his mobility and deep ball velocity, thew for 2,857 and 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.