Ochocinco Urges Falcons to Sign WR Allen Robinson

The former wide receiver has something to say about a current wide receiver.

NFL Free Agency is taking command of the Internet this week, with many people from around the NFL community sharing their thoughts on the new faces in new places, and the potential changes around the league.

USATSI_17145014

Allen Robinson

USATSI_5964974

Chad Ochocinco

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank

One of those players includes former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, or more infamously known as "Chad Ochocinco."

Johnson appears to be playing cupid with wide receivers and NFL teams and pairing Allen Robinson, arguably the best receiver on the open market, with the Atlanta Falcons, who desperately need a wideout.

Ochocinco has a point.

Robinson is an 8-year NFL veteran, playing four seasons each for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. Robinson has reached the 1,000-yard mark in three of those seasons, but struggled mightily in 2021 with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, recording only 410 receiving yards.

If Robinson flocks to Atlanta, he'd be paired with Matt Ryan, who has proven to shine with a target like him. Ryan would arguably be the best quarterback Robinson has ever played with, opening a number of possibilities for him in Atlanta.

Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage

Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley

Arthur Smith

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games and Russell Gage unlikely to return, the Falcons will make moves in the receiver market this offseason.

While Robinson is one of the pricier options on the market, the Falcons have money to spend after Ryan restructured his contract and Ridley's $11 million came off the books.

The question is, will Arthur Blank and the Falcons front office heed Ochocinco's advice? We'll find out soon enough.

