Georgia's George Pickens should be in play for the Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS -- George Pickens loves Indianapolis. How could he not? The last time he stepped foot on Lucas Oil Stadium, he walked away a champion.

The Georgia receiver's final season was limited due to injury. Suffering a torn ACL in spring practice, Pickens played in four games on the way to helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1981.

Teams have taken notice of Pickens. That includes the Atlanta Falcons, who could use a selection on him when on the clock on Day 2.

Atlanta has missed the physicality of Julio Jones. That's something Pickens wants teams to remember about his game, especially since it was a must to play for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

"Blocking has always been a part of the program, a part of the scheme of the team, and I’ve always been physical,” Pickens said Wednesday. “That’s one of the things I can also add ... besides pass-catching and besides going deep. Blocking is, for sure, one of the things I pride myself on.”

Pickens' 6-3 frame suggests he's built as more of a possession-type receiver. He agrees with the statement but played both the "X" and "Z" at Georgia due to his sneaky speed.

That claim was backed up Thursday evening following his 4.47 40 time. Despite still not being back at 100 percent, Pickens' time ranked 16th among all receivers who participated in drills.

Pickens compares his game to that of Green Bay star Davante Adams, stating how corners always consider his size but misjudge his speed.

"Most people see big receivers and (see) just powerful runners," Pickens said. "I really pride myself on being creative. ... Power and ... finesse."

Scouts will have to do a bit more homework on Pickens' game due to the injury. But turn on the tape from 2019-20 and there's reason to believe teams will be a getting a first-round talent somewhere on Day 2.

Pickens had 85 catches for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Georgia. When running drills for quarterbacks Thursday evening, it seemed evident that his leg won't be a lingering issue in the pros.

He feels that his body has been prepped for NFL games during his time in Athens. Like most players from the conference, Pickens believes that even practices against the Bulldog corners are "NFL-style.''

Then there's the trash-talking. Pickens admits he'll run his mouth, and then work to back it up with his production. Pickens says he follows the Richard Sherman method of spitting facts on the field.

"He could talk trash but he could also back it up," Pickens said of the All-Pro cornerback. "I feel like if you have that, you’ll put fear in a lot of people.”

In Atlanta, receiver Calvin Ridley's status remains a mystery. Russell Gage is set to test free agency.

“I know I can present to teams exactly what a first-round pick is,” Pickens said. “My routes, my speed, my intelligence of the game. A lot of people don’t know that about me."

In Atlanta and beyond, they're about to.