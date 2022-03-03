Skip to main content

Who Are Falcons Meeting With at NFL Scouting Combine, and Why?

As the Falcons prepare to build for the future, which players have they met at the scouting combine?

There's a lot happening in Indianapolis. The NFL Scouting Combine is underway and all 32 teams are busy meeting potential draft picks that can help their club in 2022 and beyond.

Atlanta is no different, and might need more help than most other teams. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in April's NFL Draft and two more picks in the second round. While general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have shown some interest in several players.

The Matt Ryan era is nearing an end in Atlanta and the Falcons need to start preparing for his departure. One of the best quarterbacks in college football who might be available to them at No. 8 is Matt Corral from Ole Miss.

Matt Corral Ole Miss Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Matt Corral

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Kenny Pickett

Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Malik Willis

Corral confirmed he has met with the Falcons and said regarding Matt Ryan that if he were selected by Atlanta, "I'd be dumb not to learn from a guy like that. I wanna be on a team 10+ years." 

Another quarterback possibility for the Falcons is Pitt's Kenny Pickett. Not only have the Falcons met with Pickett, but they also watched game film to see how he learned in order to, hypothetically, know how to teach him a new system. 

Atlanta has also met with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Recommended Articles

Jameson Williams Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
Play

Who Are Falcons Meeting With at NFL Scouting Combine, and Why?

As the Falcons prepare to build for the future, which players have they met at the scouting combine?

By Timm Hamm
52 seconds ago
52 seconds ago
USATSI_17809263
Play

Hog Hunter: Arkansas Receiver Treylon Burks Ready To 'Attack' Combine, Falcons On Notice?

Known for his massive hand size, plus his his outdoor demeanor, Treylon Burks could be an option for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
USATSI_17299915
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Kyle Rudolph Cut By Giants; Should Falcons Sign?

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Jeremy Brener
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Receiver is also a position of need for the Falcons and USC's Drake London confirmed he has met with the Falcons. In last season at USC, London amassed 1,084 yards on 88 catches with seven touchdowns.

drake london

Drake London

Jameson Williams Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

Jameson Williams

olave

Chris Olave

Wideout Jameson Williams from Alabama is also a target for Atlanta and was one of the first players to meet with Atlanta.

Ohio State's Chris Olave will be in high demand at the combine this week and the Falcons are one of the teams interested. Olave told NFL.com he has met with the Falcons, among other teams.

Arkansas standout wide receiver Treylon Burks has also met with Atlanta. Burks said he can "play inside receiver, outside, receiver, running back ..." as he caught 66 balls last season for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Falcons have a lot of work to do this offseason and it looks like Fontenot and Smith have hit the ground running in Indianapolis this week.

Jameson Williams Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
News

Who Are Falcons Meeting With at NFL Scouting Combine, and Why?

By Timm Hamm
52 seconds ago
USATSI_17809263
Draft

Hog Hunter: Arkansas Receiver Treylon Burks Ready To 'Attack' Combine, Falcons On Notice?

By Cole Thompson
57 minutes ago
USATSI_17299915
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Kyle Rudolph Cut By Giants; Should Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener
21 hours ago
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
News

Ryan Reluctance: Why Won't Falcons Commit to Their QB?

By Richie Whitt
22 hours ago
USATSI_17403655
News

Shipping and Receiving: What's Falcons Plans With Ridley, Gage?

By Cole Thompson
22 hours ago
pickett corral strong
News

Falcons at Combine: Atlanta Interviews NFL Draft QBs Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett

By Bri Amaranthus
23 hours ago
Evan Neal
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Focus on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names

By Bri Amaranthus
23 hours ago
matt malik atl
News

Who Does Falcons Prospect Malik Willis Think is No. 1 QB in NFL Draft? Malik Willis

By
Bri Amaranthus and
Cole Thompson
23 hours ago