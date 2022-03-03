Who Are Falcons Meeting With at NFL Scouting Combine, and Why?

As the Falcons prepare to build for the future, which players have they met at the scouting combine?

There's a lot happening in Indianapolis. The NFL Scouting Combine is underway and all 32 teams are busy meeting potential draft picks that can help their club in 2022 and beyond.

Atlanta is no different, and might need more help than most other teams. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in April's NFL Draft and two more picks in the second round. While general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have shown some interest in several players.

The Matt Ryan era is nearing an end in Atlanta and the Falcons need to start preparing for his departure. One of the best quarterbacks in college football who might be available to them at No. 8 is Matt Corral from Ole Miss.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Matt Corral Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Kenny Pickett Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis

Corral confirmed he has met with the Falcons and said regarding Matt Ryan that if he were selected by Atlanta, "I'd be dumb not to learn from a guy like that. I wanna be on a team 10+ years."

Another quarterback possibility for the Falcons is Pitt's Kenny Pickett. Not only have the Falcons met with Pickett, but they also watched game film to see how he learned in order to, hypothetically, know how to teach him a new system.

Atlanta has also met with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Receiver is also a position of need for the Falcons and USC's Drake London confirmed he has met with the Falcons. In last season at USC, London amassed 1,084 yards on 88 catches with seven touchdowns.

Drake London Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Jameson Williams Chris Olave

Wideout Jameson Williams from Alabama is also a target for Atlanta and was one of the first players to meet with Atlanta.

Ohio State's Chris Olave will be in high demand at the combine this week and the Falcons are one of the teams interested. Olave told NFL.com he has met with the Falcons, among other teams.

Arkansas standout wide receiver Treylon Burks has also met with Atlanta. Burks said he can "play inside receiver, outside, receiver, running back ..." as he caught 66 balls last season for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Falcons have a lot of work to do this offseason and it looks like Fontenot and Smith have hit the ground running in Indianapolis this week.